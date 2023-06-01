A Ghanaian polling agency, Global Info Analytics has tipped the National Democratic Congress NDC to win the Assin North constituency seat in the upcoming by-election.

The Electoral Commission slated June 27, 2023, for the by-election at the Assin North constituency after the seat was declared vacant by Parliament following a Supreme Court order.

Executive Director and the Head of Polls for Global Info Analytics, Musah Dankwah told Citi News a recent poll conducted in April showed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the seat based on factors such as road network in the constituency, the standard of living of constituents and general optimism.

“If you look at the recent polling that we did at Assin North as recent as April, there were signs of hope for the NDC to retain the seat in the sense that the sentiment of voters in the constituency doesn’t seem to support the ruling party.

“If you look at voters who said the country was headed in the wrong direction, they were about 77 percent. Now, people who said that the standard of living has gotten worse in the last twelve months, were about 66 percent and then when you look at people who said they were not optimistic things will get better in the next twelve months, they were about 80 percent.”