New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has submitted his nomination forms at the party headquarters in Accra.

He was accompanied by Minister of Railways Development, Peter Amewu, Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, some Members of Parliament, including Sylvester Tetteh of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom and Daniel Ansah Opoku of Mpraeso and former General Secretary Kwabena Ohene Ntow.

Mr. Kyerematen speaking to the media after filing his nomination forms said it will be a privilege for him to lead the NPP to break the 8 for the party.

The former Trades Minister said he is confident of victory in the upcoming primaries.

“It’s with the greatest pleasure that I submit to you my nomination forms duly completed to contest for the flagbearership of our great party. It will be an honor and privilege for me to lead this great party to a historic victory in December 2024. And usher Ghana into a new era of stability, growth, and prosperity,” he noted.