Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC announces the expiry of the term of Charles William Zwennes, Chairman of the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board at the end of April 2023.

Mr. Zwennes was appointed to the Board of Republic Bank (then HFC Bank) in April 2015 as a representative of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL). He was subsequently appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors in April 2017.

Mr. Zwennes took over the chairmanship at a critical time in the Bank’s history and played a pivotal role in the Rebranding exercise from HFC Bank to Republic Bank. He has served with distinction in shaping Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC’s strategic direction, driving innovation, and fostering a culture of excellence. Under his guidance, Republic Bank has achieved significant milestones, strengthening its position in the banking sector.

As Mr. Zwennes ends his term, the Board of Directors would like to express its deepest gratitude to Mr. Zwennes for his leadership, invaluable contributions, and dedication throughout the years.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Board, at its meeting held on 2nd June 2023, has appointed Mr. Paul King Aryene as the Acting Chairman of the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board and Chairman of the Bank’s Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31 st December 2022.