As part of the National Tree Planting exercise by the Government, the SDGs Advisory Unit in partnership with the Forestry Commission planted over 1000 seedlings at the Shai Hills Resource Reserve in the Greater Accra Region on Friday 9th June 2023.

Participants who took part in the exercise included school children in communities around the forest reserve and youth groups.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the Director of Stakeholder and Eco-tourism at the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, Dr Richard Gyimah said there was a need to plant trees to augment what the country already has.

“Our reserves are being degraded of trees so there is the need to plant trees to keep our environment intact. It is also one way of reducing emissions from deforestation,” he said.

He added that Thursday’s exercise was held at the Shai Hills resource reserve because it is a place where the prime objective is for both wildlife management and biodiversity conservation.

Dr. Gyimah also stated that the exercise was to protect the livelihoods and the animals.

The youth from the Network Development Unit also used the platform to educate the students on climate change.

The Presidential Advisor on SDGs, Dr Eugene Owusu said his Unit has been partnering with the exercise since 2021.

He said the Advisory Unit was happy to join the broader agenda on tree planting.

“We will continue to partner with the Forestry Commission and not on an episodic basis but have a structured partnership for sustained support,” he added.