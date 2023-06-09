Citi TV is all set to captivate audiences with the highly anticipated music talent contest, Voice Factory Season 5.

After an intense and rigorous auditioning process that left no note unturned, the final ten contestants have been chosen out of an astounding 200 entrants.

This extraordinary journey begins on Saturday, 10th June at 6:30 PM, exclusively on Citi TV.

Voice Factory Season 5 promises to be an incredible platform for aspiring singers from diverse backgrounds to battle it out for the title of the ultimate singing sensation and the cash prize of Ghs 20,000 at stake.

With each contestant bringing a unique voice, style, and personality to the stage, viewers can expect a musical extravaganza that will leave them spellbound.

The premiere night, which showcases the best moments from the auditions, will provide a glimpse into the awe-inspiring talents discovered during the selection process.

Citi TV is known for its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment that appeals to a wide range of viewers, and Voice Factory is no exception.

As we embark on this three-month musical journey, viewers can anticipate a series of weekly episodes packed with electrifying performances, nail-biting evictions, and unforgettable musical collaborations.

But it’s not just about the contestants; Voice Factory also presents an exciting opportunity for viewers to engage and participate. Fans can support their favorite contestants through voting and social media interactions, creating a lively and vibrant community of music enthusiasts who share their passion for talent and creativity.

As the journey unfolds, audiences will witness the transformation of these budding stars, as they receive guidance and mentorship from some of the industry’s most accomplished artists. Voice Factory is not only a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their skills, but it also offers them a chance to learn and grow under the tutelage of industry veterans.

Mark your calendars and tune in to Citi TV every week as we bring you the most sensational musical experience of the year. Voice Factory is a celebration of music, talent, and the unbreakable spirit of dreams.

Don’t miss the auditions show on Saturday, 10th June at 6:30 PM, followed by three months of gripping competition on Citi TV. Stay tuned, and let the melodies of Voice Factory resonate in your hearts!