The Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante, has stated that the “greatest need of children is love and affection.”

Speaking at the Music for Quality Feet (MQF) Charity Grand Ball held at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel & Spa in London to raise funds for the provision of a recreational centre and library at the Nyame Dua Children’s Home in Accra, Mr Asante lauded MQF for bringing people together to help others, especially children so they enjoy the essentials of life and grow to realise their full potential.

Mr. Asante who is also the District Governor for Rotary International District 9102 recounted how Rotary started and linked it to how MQF evolved from sharing an interest in music and entertaining others to helping a charity every year for the past three years. “This year they have chosen to support the Nyame Dua Children’s Home. While charity usually starts with a focus on brick and mortar, I see that MQF has started with a more personal, fundamental human need by showing affection to the children at the Nyame Dua Children’s Home and make them feel loved.”

He urged guests at the Charity Ball that featured a fashion show, auction, and other fun activities to support this worthy cause.

Angelo Ekow Akyeampong, the founder of the MQF Charity Ball mentioned that MQF was focused on giving back to the society and helping to lift the needy children at the Nyame Dua Children’s Home up.

He said “the essence is to nurture the next generation and open the door to possibilities for them. In doing so, MQF is allowing the children to dream and grow. He emphasized that by setting these up, the seed MQF is sowing will grow into a tree that would nourish others. In essence, it will be a gift that will keep on giving. Mr. Akyeampong said that though resources are less, he expressed the optimism that if they are well managed, they will go a long way. I want to rally all of us gathered here to contribute our quota to make the project at Nyame Dua Children’s Home a reality.” He ended by thanking everyone that had supported MQF’s projects in cash and in kind.

MQF has over the course of its short existence raised and donated over US$25,000 to organisations in the USA and Ghana.