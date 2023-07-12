Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday commissioned an office for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Jacobu in the Amansie Central district of the Ashanti Region.

The edifice was built and donated to the party by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odotobiri constituency, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi.

At a short ceremony to cut the tape to officially open the office, Dr Bawumia who was in the constituency to meet party delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary lauded the MP for the efforts he had put into constructing the office for the party in the constituency.

He was optimistic the office will encourage the party faithful in the constituency to work harder for the success and victory of the party in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the party delegates on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony, Dr Bawumia appealed to them to vote for him at the party’s impending presidential primaries saying he was the best person to ‘break the eight’ for the party.

The NPP has slated November 4 for its Presidential primaries. Currently, 10 people have been cleared to contest for the slot. The party will on August 26, 2023, convene a special delegates conference to select five candidates to contest the November 4th presidential primary.

Enumerating a plethora of reasons why he should be elected, Dr Bawumia said he was the most experienced candidate among the 10 people who were contesting as he had on four occasions partnered the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to contest elections in Ghana.

He also alluded to the fact that he was the candidate who could unite the party’s rank and file and the country as a whole due to the fact that he appeals to the various religious groupings in the country.

Dr Bawumia used the opportunity to thank the people of the Odotobiri constituency for their continuous support of the party and assured them that plans are afoot to have their deplorable roads fixed and called for calm.

Mr Gyamfi on the other hand intimated that the office was to show appreciation to the Party’s supporters in the constituency for their unflinching support to the party.

He said the office will serve as the secretariat for the transaction of the party’s business adding that “It consists of the chairman’s office, the secretary’s office and a 120-seater capacity auditorium for meetings involving large numbers.”

Mr Gyamfi also threw his support behind Dr Bawumia’s candidature insisting he was the best person to lead the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said the Vice president was charismatic and enjoys the support of majority of the MPs in parliament as well as the constituency executives in the Ashanti Region.

On the deplorable nature of the roads in his constituency, Mr Gyamfi said though most of the roads in the constituency had been awarded on contract yet, the contractors had left the site citing lack of funds.

“The nature of our roads seems to erode the gains we have made in this constituency in terms of schools, health facilities and electricity extension. Most of the roads here are cocoa roads, Government of Ghana and synohydro sponsored but the contractors apart from Joshob is not on site,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi revealed that he has had fruitful discussions with Dr Bawumia with the assurance that the contractors will soon move to site.