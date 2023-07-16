The maiden edition of the National Swimming Championship organized by Citi TV is currently underway at the Burma Camp Sports Complex.

The event was expected to occur at the Trust Sports Emporium at Korle-Gonno but was moved to the Burma Camp Sports Complex due to a technical defect in the swimming pool at the Trust Sports Emporium.

Over 150 swimmers from various clubs which include the GH Dolphins, Marlins, Legon Sharks, Tema Seals, and Alpha Swim School among others are taking part in the swimming championship.

The Championship will see both males and females compete in all the swimming events.

Ages range from 10 and under, 11-13 and 14 and above.

The one-day event kicked off at 8 am on Sunday with swimmers being awarded their medals and certificates in between the various contests.

The competition is part of Citi TV’s efforts to promote swimming in Ghana and to help athletes prepare for the Africa Games, which will be hosted in Ghana in 2023.