Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh continues to rehab his surgically repaired knee after undergoing a procedure to repair his ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

The Freiburg player suffered a severe injury in February in the 2022-2023 season during a training session ahead of his team’s league match-up against VfB Stuttgart.

In a recent post uploaded to his Twitter page, the former St. Pauli man was captured going through a series of workout drills as he works his way back to full fitness.

He will likely miss a significant stretch in the first half of the 2023-2023 season since such injuries usually take between eight and 12 months to heal fully.

Prior to suffering the season-ending injury, Kyereh experienced an up-and-down debut campaign with Freiburg. He played 19 games in all competitions, scored three goals and added an assist while missing a handful of games.

Kyereh has missed the Black Stars’ recent round of 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola (twice) and Madagascar due to the injury and is set to miss the final qualifier against the Central African Republic on September 4.

Both nations need a win to qualify to the upcoming AFCON that is to be held in Cote D’ Ivoire though Ghana can qualify with a draw.