Bernhard Lippert, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), strongly criticized the negative actions and narratives of Ghanaians, identifying them as obstacles that affect the GFA’s operations.

During the launch of the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA), which aims to define Ghanaian football, Lippert expressed his concerns.

The development of the Ghana Football DNA, which serves as the coaching and playing philosophy for Ghana football, took two years to complete and began after Lippert’s appointment in 2020.

The Ghana Football Philosophy seeks to determine the style of play, analyze current football trends, identify strengths and weaknesses, and establish an implementation plan to achieve the desired level of our game.

However, Lippert believes that a positive attitude from Ghanaians is crucial for successfully implementing this philosophy.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders to support one another and adopt a positive approach. Lippert specifically addressed the media, urging them to focus on providing solutions and maintaining a positive outlook. He stressed the importance of collaboration and unity in accomplishing their goals.

Lippert’s message resonated with GFA President Kurt Okraku, who also highlighted similar concerns during his speech at the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi.