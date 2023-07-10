Dr. Love Konadu, the celebrated radio broadcaster based in Obuasi, will be celebrating her 20th anniversary on radio.

The host of the “Afternoon Jam” show on Time 96.9 FM has been one of the pioneering female voices in Obuasi and the Ashanti Region at large.

The songstress, reverend minister, and ambassador of the Obuasi Sikakrom Association has carved a niche for herself as a philanthropist who has impacted positively on the lives of youth, women, and vulnerable members of society through her Mama Love Foundation.

Arguably the most outstanding female radio presenter, she cut her teeth in radio as a newscaster at the first private radio station in Obuasi, Shaft FM, in 2003. She has been very consistent on radio, transitioning from being a brunch-time host to a drive-time host, a morning show host, a secretary, and an event manager.

In light of her upcoming 20th anniversary, Miss Konadu described her time on radio as very impactful, touching the lives of the underprivileged in society, spreading the gospel, and giving a voice to the voiceless.

She said it was important to shed more light on her journey so far and motivate up-and-coming journalists to be diligent and learn the ethics of journalism.

“I want to use the opportunity to drum home the essence of responsible journalism to the young ones,” she said.

Activities lined up for the anniversary include:

A free skilled training program for GHAMSU at Obuasi Wesley Methodist Cathedral on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A free skilled training program at KNUST Obuasi Campus at Obuasi Sports Club on July 14, 2023.

A health walk, health screening, and fufu party in collaboration with AGA Health Foundation on Friday, August 4, 2023, at AGA Club House Wawase.

A book launch and Love Praise on September 21, 2023.

Recounting her achievements so far, the reverend minister said her focus has remained on impacting the society, especially students, positively by training them through her Mama Love Foundation.

She said through her foundation, she has registered 17,000 people, made up of the aged, vulnerable, and children, onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

She also said she has trained thousands of people, including national service personnel, in skills development programs to make them employable and self-sustaining.

“I have also supported the training of welders, as well as opened a fashion and design centre to train young and vulnerable girls in Obuasi and beyond,” she said.

Dr. Love Konadu further revealed that she has facilitated the distribution of books to school children, all from the proceeds of the music she does.

“I also organize women empowerment summits for widows and give them start-up capital too,” she said.