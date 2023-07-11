The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson’s application for a stay of proceedings has been dismissed by the court.

However, lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata has announced the intention to file an application with the Court of Appeal, seeking a stay of proceedings.

The Court’s decision comes after the Minority in Parliament once again boycotted business activities in Parliament in support of the trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The High Court in Accra is set to deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings in the case involving the legislator, who is facing charges of forgery and perjury.

Lawyers representing the embattled MP have submitted a request for the court to halt proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge’s decision to conduct the case on a daily basis.

In a show of solidarity, the Minority caucus has decided to forgo Parliamentary proceedings and accompany their fellow member to the court.