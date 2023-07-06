The Minority in Parliament has boycotted Thursday’s sitting to accompany and solidarize with two members of the caucus.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, and James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North, are both due to appear in court on Thursday for their ongoing cases.

Dr Ato Forson is currently facing a criminal case related to an alleged financial loss of €2.37 million to the state. The case revolves around a deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

On the other hand, James Gyakye Quayson is undergoing trial at the High Court in Accra for charges of forgery and perjury.

These charges are in connection to alleged offences during the lead-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

In a brief statement, the Minority expressed their unwavering support for their colleagues, emphasizing their unity by abstaining from participating in the day’s parliamentary proceedings.

“This is the beginning of a series of actions that the Caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing persecution of the Minority Leader himself, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson and the Hon. Collins Dauda.”