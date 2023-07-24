The management of Mizpah International School, a private school based in Tesano in Accra, has organized a health walk to promote physical fitness among its students, parents, and teachers.

The event, which was accompanied by an eclectic brass band, brought together about 400 participants. The walk took place in Tesano and its environs.

After the walk, participants were treated to dental and general health screenings, games, and food distribution.

In an interview with Citi News, the Principal of Mizpah International School, Rev. Lawrence David Ofori Nyarko, explained that the school organized the health walk because it had been indoors throughout the academic year with no physical activity.

“We have been indoors throughout the academic year with no physical activity, so we decided to organize this health walk to get our students, parents, and teachers moving,” he said.

Rev. Ofori Nyarko added that the health walk is one of the innovative ways the school has employed to promote physical fitness among its students.

“We have a variety of programs we do from time to time to promote physical fitness. For example, last year, we did a cultural day where we demonstrated the different cultures we have in the country,” he said.

“We also did a career day, but what makes Mizpah International School an exception is that on our career day, we take the children to the various occupations and fields,” he added.

A final-year student of the school, Clara Zanu, expressed her excitement after embarking on the exercise and commended the school for being innovative in its efforts to promote physical education.

“I am excited to have participated in this health walk. It was a great way to get some exercise and to learn more about the different cultures in Ghana,” she said.

Zanu urged the management of the school to keep organizing such events as they help parents connect well with their wards.

For his part, a parent, Grant-Daniel Quao, encouraged parents to take keen interest in the holistic development of their children, especially in participating in school’s extracurricular activities.