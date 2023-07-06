OA Pay, a money remittance platform based in the United Kingdom, has announced Ghanaian music icon TiC as its brand ambassador.

The collaboration will see TiC spearheading campaigns, executing informative initiatives, and other activities for OA Pay.

TiC expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying that he is “delighted to be a part of OA Pay’s growth journey.”

He added that he believes OA Pay is a “game-changer” in the money remittance space, and that he is proud to be associated with a company that is “developed by Africans, for Africans.”

OA Pay is a regulated money remittance platform that offers a fast, convenient, and reliable way to send and receive money to and from Africa. The company’s mission is to “make it easier for Africans to connect with their loved ones around the world.”

TiC’s partnership with OA Pay is a natural fit, as he is a well-known and respected figure in both Ghana and the UK. He is also a passionate advocate for financial inclusion, and he believes that OA Pay can play a significant role in making it easier for Africans to access financial services.

“I am excited to use my platform to help promote OA Pay and its mission,” said TiC. “I believe that this partnership will make a real difference in the lives of many people.”

Mrs. Tracey Abiola, the CEO of OA Pay, said that she is “thrilled” to have TiC as the company’s brand ambassador. She said that TiC’s “extensive and genuine experiences in Africa” will be invaluable to OA Pay as it continues to grow.

“TiC is a household name in Ghana and internationally,” said Abiola. “His acceptance of our offer demonstrates the valuable contribution he brings to the table.”

OA Pay is a rapidly growing company, and it is well-positioned to become a major player in the money remittance space.

With TiC’s help, OA Pay is poised to reach even more people and make a real difference in the lives of Africans around the world.