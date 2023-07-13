The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency and Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Tuesday led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs of Gomoa Ajumako, Gomoa Akyempim and Effutu in the Central Region.

The visit was aimed at addressing the ongoing land disputes in those areas of the region and seeking amicable solutions through constructive dialogue.

Other members of the delegation were MP for Gomoa East, De-Graft Paitoo; MP for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah; MP for Gomoa Central and Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah.

The remaining included MCE for Effutu, Kassim Zubairu; DCE for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko-Quarm; DCE for Gomoa West, Bismark Baisie Nkum and the DCE for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Otoo.

Mr Afenyo-Markin informed the chiefs of the team’s ongoing commitment to an impartial strategy for resolving the land disputes.

To spur regional development, he suggested creating a Development Authority for each of the areas visited as a strategic instrument to propel the developmental agenda of the enclave.

He also advised creating a bipartisan joint committee to address the pertinent concerns of the chiefs.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, paramount chief of Gomoa Ajumako, expressed his profound gratitude to the team for the visit and made it clear that Gomoa Ajumako and Effutu do not currently have any open land disputes.

He stressed the critical value of peaceful co-existence and applauded the group’s dedication to arriving at a solution that is advantageous to all sides.

Obirfo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, paramount chief of Gomoa Akyempim, declared his unwavering support for the plans made by the team to achieve enduring peace and development.

He sincerely reiterated his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the disagreements and openly admitted the frustrations that had motivated his earlier public utterances regarding the land issues, prompting the team’s visits.

Nenyi Ghartey VII, the paramount chief of Effutu, expressed sincere gratitude for the team’s prompt action and enthusiastically reaffirmed the Effutu Traditional Council’s support for their

innovative ideas.

He praised the team for their determined efforts in resolving the simmering tensions and emphasised the urgent need for expedited development in the area.