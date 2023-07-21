The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has unveiled its comprehensive five-year strategic plan.

The plan, dubbed “Pathway to Open and Transparent Governance,” aims to usher in a new era of transparency, accountability, and accessibility of information from public institutions.

Addressing an esteemed audience of journalists, civil society groups, and the general public at the unveiling event in Accra on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah praised the Commission’s forward-thinking approach that led to the designing of the strategic plan.

He said, ” I want to, in particular, commend the RTI Commission for putting up this five-year strategic plan. They’re not only thinking about year by year what they are doing, but they have decided to think through the medium term and outline this five-year strategic plan that we want to outdoor. That is why we need to commend them strongly.”

The “Pathway to Open and Transparent Governance” plan is designed to steer the Commission’s operations towards building an informed citizenry, promoting transparency, and holding public institutions accountable for providing access to information.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, while presenting the plan, emphasized the Commission’s dedication to transparency and accountability. He remarked, “our strategic plan aims to bring about a significant shift in the landscape of governance. By envisioning the next five years, we ensure that our actions align with long-term objectives, fostering a culture of openness and responsiveness in public institutions.”

He said the plan’s comprehensive nature reflects the Commission’s commitment to advancing openness in governance, as it goes beyond short-term objectives and lays a strong foundation for sustainable changes in the access of public information.

He said the plan is expected to be implemented progressively over the next five years, during which critical initiatives and strategies will be put into action stressing that this will result in improved information dissemination, empowered citizens, and greater engagement between the government and its constituents.

This, Mr. Boateng called for the continued support of all stakeholders in making sure the plan is implemented to the latter. He said the support of all stakeholders in the plan’s implementation can foster a more inclusive and participatory approach to governance in the country.