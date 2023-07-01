Widely considered to be Ghana’s best rapper, Michael Owusu better known as Sarkodie has released a new music video from his upcoming album “Jamz.”

The music video for “Confam” showcases Sarkodie’s distinctive style and provides a visually enrapturing experience that perfectly matches the song’s infectious energy.

The video opens with Sarkodie rapping in a dark room, surrounded by flames. As the song progresses, the video cuts to scenes of the multiple award-winning rapper performing in front of a large crowd, as well as scenes of him walking through the streets of Accra, Ghana.

The video is visually stunning, and it perfectly captures the energy of the track. “Confam” is a song from the iconic rapper’s upcoming album “Jamz.”

The album is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2023. “Jamz” is Sarkodie’s ninth studio album, and it is sure to be a hit with fans all over the world.

The release of “Confam” comes just a few days after Sarkodie released a song about his issue with Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson. The song, titled “Try Me,” has gone viral and is selling well.

It is likely that the success of “Try Me” will help to promote “Confam” and Sarkodie’s upcoming album “Jamz.”

Sarkodie is one of Africa’s most recognized musicians, and he continues to push the boundaries of originality. He is a master of wordplay and rhythm, and his music is always fresh and exciting.

With the release of “Confam,” and “The Try Me,” Sarkodie has once again proven that he is one of the most talented rappers in the world.

Watch the video below