The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is meeting on the petition sent to the party leadership by nine of the aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 election.

The nine are demanding a centralised system of voting for the August 26th special delegates conference.

They say plans to allow only 900 delegates to vote at the regional level do not sit well with them.

All nine aspirants or their representatives are present at this meeting where a final decision is expected to be taken.

The NPP will on August 26th cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five as stipulated in its constitution.

Meanwhile, the NPP says it is compiling a new register for its August 26th special delegates’ congress.

The party says a new register will be needed for the register since some of the delegates had passed.

General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong Koduah says a new register will be out by the end of the week.

“We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1000 so between 900 and 1000 delegates will form the special electoral college.”

“Some of the founding members have died, so we have to take their names out. We also have to look at past national officers. I am sure before the week ends we should have the final list for the special delegates’ election,” he stated.