The family of a 14-year-old British national is demanding answers following the tragic death of their son at St. Peter’s Mission School in Ogbojo, Adentan Municipality.

The boy reportedly fell from the 4th floor of the school’s dormitory, leading to his untimely demise.

The family is outraged over the claims made by school authorities, and they suspect foul play in their son’s death.

They have expressed their concerns previously about the circumstances surrounding the incident and are seeking clarity on what truly transpired.

According to the school authorities, the incident occurred on Monday, May 15, within the school premises. The boy was immediately rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC), but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the family head, Nii Nii Quaye Ashale, vehemently refuted the school authorities’ version of events.

He alleges that their son did not fall from the dormitory but rather met with a different fate outside the school premises. The family finds the reports provided by the school authorities to be incredulous and dismisses them as a “cock-and-bull story.”

“We realised it was a cock-and-bull story indeed, there was no correlation between what we saw and told. The blood stains on the floor were not up to a tin of canned milk. Our grandson and son never fell from any 4th floor. He was murdered outside the school, they brought him back when everybody was asleep, and they just took him to the spot. They spread a pint of his blood around the place.

“If the school is a boarding house, and it’s got security, definitely the boy couldn’t have run out of campus, he’s in the custody of the authorities of the school. From what we saw and what they narrated to us that he fell from the 4th floor. And the quantum of blood that was there, clearly, there was an indication that something had transpired,” a livid family head pointed out.

He further debunked claims that the boy engaged in drug peddling.

“We are also waiting on the homicide to tell us. The report that came out from the standard board was that he never took drugs and that he was never poisoned. It all lies when the school authorities said he was high on drugs, and they had to bathe him with cool water and put him to sleep. The drugs that they said might have been the cause of his death are all a lie”.