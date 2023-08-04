The four fishmongers who were arrested for continuously drying fresh herrings popularly called “Keta School Boys” on public pavements close to the Korle Lagoon have been released after paying a fine of GH¢200 each.

The fishmongers, Cecilia Klottey, Regina Okinkoi, Okailey Norrah Ayi, and Mercy Tetteh were apprehended and their wares confiscated on Friday, August 25 by the Environmental Health Officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

According to the AMA, the activities of the women were exposing the fish to smoke emanating from vehicles, which could compromise the quality and safety of the fish.

Environmental Officer of the AMA, Florence Kuukyi, who spoke to Citi News, said the fishmongers were released after they paid the fine and signed an undertaking to desist from drying fish on the pavement in the future.

“It is our mandate to go to the community to meet our clients because that is where we deliver the messages to them on best practices of sanitation, food hygiene, waste management, and others. So on August 25, that was Friday, Environmental officers including myself went out to do our usual house-to-house inspections and education. So on our return, we realized that these women were drying herrings on the pavement. So we arrested the women and the fish was collected and disposed of. So they paid a fine of GH¢200 each, and they were made to sign an undertaking from them,” she stated.

The AMA has warned fishmongers against drying fish on public pavements, saying it is a health hazard. The Assembly has also urged the public to report any such activities to the AMA.