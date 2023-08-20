A two-day poll conducted by reputable research firm, Global InfoAnalytics, between August 18 and 19 indicates that approximately 52% of Ghanaians oppose Ghana taking part in a military action to restore democracy in Niger.

The poll sampled 1,618 respondents across the sixteen regions of Ghana.

Among other things, the poll found that nearly 76% of Ghanaians share the view that coups in Africa have been occasioned by bad governance in those countries. 17% do not share this view, and 7% have no opinion.

49% of Ghanaians also think that coups are not a durable solution to bad governance, while 43% disagree and 8% have no opinion.

Following the ousting of Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on August 10 ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in that country following several failed attempts to have a peaceful negotiation.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

The order was followed a week after with a meeting of Chiefs of Defense Staff ECOWAS in Accra on August 17 to discuss the issues and possible personnel mobilisation.