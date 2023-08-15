The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana celebrated its 11th graduation ceremony with great enthusiasm, recognizing the achievements of its students and highlighting the institute’s significant contributions to scientific innovation in Africa.

The ceremony, held at the AIMS Ghana campus in East Legon Hills, Accra, was graced by esteemed guests, including a representative of the Minister for Education in the person of Prof Yaw Dzakadzie, Director for Tertiary Education, the German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Daniel Krull, distinguished members of the AIMS Ghana Board of Trustees, Deans, Heads of Departments from affiliate universities and representatives of partner institutions including the MasterCard Foundation.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Prince Koree Osei, Centre President of AIMS Ghana, expressed the institute’s commitment to harnessing the power of mathematics for transformative change.

He highlighted the pivotal role of mathematical sciences in driving progress for over a millennium, emphasizing that this potential remains underappreciated, especially in Africa.

Dr. Osei underscored the necessity for innovative solutions to address Africa’s challenges and spotlighted AIMS Ghana’s unique approach to nurturing young innovators in a supportive environment.

Dr. Osei explained that AIMS was founded with the vision to create a critical mass of bright young Africans who will lead the continent’s transformation through scientific innovation.

The institute’s flagship program, the MSc Mathematical Sciences, has been instrumental in achieving this goal.

Since its inception in 2012, AIMS Ghana has proudly graduated 500 students from 25 African countries, with 33% of them being females.

These graduates are making remarkable strides in both pure and applied mathematics, contributing to the advancement of various fields across the continent.

The Centre President highlighted key achievements from the past academic year, aligning with AIMS Ghana’s strategic pillars.

The education pillar saw the graduation of students from the Master’s program, where 37 students from 15 African countries successfully completed the MSc Mathematical Sciences program.

These students, guided by over 25 visiting lecturers and resident tutors from within and outside the continent, have honed their skills in various mathematical disciplines.

Also speaking at the graduation, H.E. Amb. Daniel Krull who expressed his special interest in science, acknowledged the efforts of AIMS Ghana in training young talents in diverse fields within the Mathematical Sciences.

He also encouraged the graduating class to make use of the networks that they have been exposed to so as to be able to contribute to the development of the African continent.

Prof Yaw Dzakadzie, in a speech on behalf of the Minister for Education, reassured AIMS Ghana of the state’s commitment to the scaling up, growth and impact that AIMS Ghana intends to realize in the coming years.

He also encouraged graduands, stating that based on the training received at AIMS he is certain that they would conquer many of the difficulties in the employment space, becoming assets to many industries since we find ourselves in the AI and digital age.

Other dignitaries including Prof. Elsie Kaufmann, Dean for School of Engineering Sciences, UG, Deputy Controller and Accountant-General Madam Emelia Derkyi, among others shared congratulatory messages of motivation with the class of 2023.

Alumnus from the first batch of AIMS Ghana’s students, Dr. Bernard Bainson was the guest speaker for the occasion.

He beckoned the graduates to remain connected & keep supporting one another as that is the ultimate route to success.

The ceremony also acknowledged AIMS Ghana’s dedication to public engagement and outreach, exemplified by initiatives such as the Girls in Mathematical Sciences Program (GMSP) and the advocacy for UNESCO’s Recommendation on Science and Scientific Researchers.

The event ended on a celebratory note, with Dr. Osei congratulating the graduating students, urging them to use their acquired skills to drive Africa’s growth, inspired by AIMS Ghana’s ongoing commitment to advancing scientific discovery, innovation, and transformation in Africa.