Two suspects have been arrested by the Ngleshie Amanfro District Police Command for allegedly selling land within the protected zones of the buffers of the Densu River.

The suspects also allegedly engaged in land guard activities that caused the destruction of a commercial farm at Tomefa, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The two suspects are part of some 13 individuals that went to a commercial farm at Tomefa, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro to cause destruction.

Initial police investigations suggest the two suspects sold a piece of land within the buffers of the Densu River, an area considered a protected zone that cannot be used for any other activities other than farming.

One of the people on the farm at the time of the incident told Citi News they had their phones seized by the land guards and deleted videos of the incident.

“We were working and all of a sudden we noticed that some individuals purported to be landguards invaded the land. They asked us to stop working. I approached one of them, and he told me not to try anything funny. He told me he would shoot and kill anyone who attempts to do anything funny. We later left the site because we were afraid. They ceased our phones since we took some videos. They took the phone and deleted the video.”