President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the Pokuase Housing project, the first initiative under the government’s new National Affordable Housing Programme (NAHP).

Through a strategic partnership with the private sector, the Pokuase project aims at providing 8,000 housing units to cater for the housing needs of Ghanaians, especially low-to-medium income earners.

By leveraging the expertise and efficiency of the private sector, the project would significantly reduce the financial burden on the government while ensuring high-quality and cost-effective housing solutions for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said the government would have incurred more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglami Housing Project.

“We are aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of this project. The issues about the scope of work and the money expended on the Saglemi project have been taken to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation which has resulted in criminal judicial proceedings. However, in the meantime, to forestall the project from deteriorating, the Minister of Works and Government has actively engaged government, cabinet, the Ministry of Finance and the office of the Attorney General on the completion of the project.”

“It has been established that in addition to the $198 million already expended on the project, the government has to raise additional funding to the tune of $46 million to complete the infrastructural works. That is water, electricity, and drains to mitigate flooding. Further, $68 million is required to complete the buildings and other essential onsite infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plants and the development of socioeconomic and civic infrastructure such as basic school, clinic and shops,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo noted that based on the assessments and having taken into account the project location and viability, the cabinet directed the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye to explore the possibility of exposing the Saglami housing project at the current value to the private sector to complete at no further cost to the government.