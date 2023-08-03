A member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, says Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is the best candidate to provide solutions to the teething problems confronting Ghana.

During an interview on Eyewitness News, he assured that Mr Kyerematen will provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth if elected to represent the party and eventually becomes Ghana’s president in the 2024 polls.

Although Buaben Asamoa admitted that the former Trade and Industry Minister cannot be excused over the current economic crisis, he emphasized that Alan is ever ready to offer solutions.

“Solution-based leadership is what Ghanaians are looking for, Alan Kyerematen has demonstrated through GTP that he has the solutions for Ghanaians. And the party is reassured because the party is taking him to market him to Ghanaians. Ultimately all of Ghana will vote not only for the party, this is a message for all of us. At the moment, we are going through a very difficult situation as far as governance is concerned especially, in the economic area.”

He stressed, “So genuinely, we have difficulties, nobody is disputing that, and we have also made a lot of progress. We are not saying Alan’s campaign is divorced from governance but, we are saying that solutions are needed. Former president J. A. Kufuor offered free maternal care, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo provided education to all children, who is to give them jobs? Alan Kyermaten”.

Mr Buaben Asamoa touted Mr Kyerematen’s achievements over the years, charging the delegates to vote for Alan Kyerematen.

“You need a problem-solving leader, you need to entrust leadership to someone who is experienced in creating framework for jobs, and Alan Kyerematen has demonstrated that he’s the man for that job,” he stated.