Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade Minister and one of the leading contenders for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his gratitude to the delegates of the Special Electoral College for selecting him as one of the presidential aspirants to contest the November 4th primaries.

In a press statement dated Sunday, August 27, 2023, Kyerematen said he was grateful to God for His grace and mercy in guiding his path this far.

He also expressed his appreciation to the delegates for their confidence in him.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far,” Kyerematen said.

“I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the Delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for me in this initial selection process.”

Kyerematen also expressed his sorrow about the brutal assault on his polling agent in the North East Region.

He said the attack was an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.

“I would however like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my polling agent in the North East Region. This is an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.”

Kyerematen said the A4P Campaign Coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week, he will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for his campaign.

He also reassured his teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroot level, that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.

“The A4P Campaign Coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week I will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for my campaign,” Kyerematen said.

“I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroot level that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.”

The NPP presidential primaries will be held on November 4, 2023.

The winner of the primaries will be the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.

Alan Kyerematen is part of the four elected to contest the November 4 presidential primaries of the NPP.

Background

Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, Yaw Buaben Asamoa was not pleased with the alleged breach of rules in the party’s ongoing super delegates conference in the North East Region, as well as the assault on their agent.

“In the North East, they have beaten our agent, our agent is in the hospital, and they were showing the votes because they voted for the Vice President. They have been asked to show the votes.”

“If they add the results it is obviously a public sham, that is why I am telling the entire world including His Excellency, the president to put his foot down because if we all make rules, and we decide that the rules will not be enforced [it doesn’t auger well]. The rules are for the benefit of the candidates and the public and yet on the grounds they are not enforced. Force will be applied, impunity is applied then the result is a sham,” he stated.

But the Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North-East region, Walibe Amos said the attack on the campaign coordinator for Alan Kyeremanten has been exaggerated.

In a press statement, he dismissed reports that the agent, Ali Zakaria, was attacked by supporters of flagbearer aspirant Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Walibe explained that the incident was an altercation between the agent in question and the regional youth organiser of the party and not an attack by thugs.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 26, during the NPP’s Super Delegates Conference. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Following the tie by Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a run-off election will be held for both of them on Saturday, September 2, 2023, to decide which of them will join the primaries.