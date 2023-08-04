The Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) has justified its decision to increase port duties, arguing that its port tariffs remain competitive compared to Ghana’s neighbours.

GPHA attributed the revision of port tariffs to global economic challenges, inflation, and currency depreciation.

In a statement, Ghana Union of Traders’ Association President Dr. Joseph Obeng called on GPHA to suspend the implementation of its new tariff as it will have a toll on crippling businesses.

Responding to GUTA, GPHA explained in a statement dated August 3, explained that, it was “compelled to implement the revised tariff due to the current global economic challenges including Inflation and currency depreciation which have increased our operational cost.”

“Just like all other increments done in the past, the rates of increment in this year’s tariff adjustment were informed by the outcome of a comparative port tariffs studies we conducted in our neighbouring Ports of Lomé and Abidjan, to ensure that at every given time, our ports will remain competitive in terms of price and quality of services. We wish to note that even with the increment of 1″ August 2023, overall, our port tariffs remain competitive compared to our neighbours”.

GPHA emphasized that it has invested millions of dollars in upgrading port infrastructure and an efficient port system, which will contribute to a reduction in operational costs for businesses.

“GPHA has invested millions of dollars in upgrading port infrastructure and a well maintained and efficient port system will, which in the long run, will contribute to a reduction in operational costs for businesses, enhance productivity and facilitate smoother trade operations”.

The increment in port tariff took effect on August 1, 2023.

