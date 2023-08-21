The Technical Climate Advisor to the Secretary General of the Pan African Youth Union, Maxwell Beganim, has been awarded the Volunteering for Climate Change at the 4th edition of the Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Summit and Awards.

The award celebrates the Wikipedian’s contribution to the climate change sector in Ghana.

Mr Beganim had received nomination for the two categories the EduTech Mentor of the Year and the Volunteer for Climate Change but won the latter.

Maxwell Beganim is an accomplished educator, technology enthusiast, social entrepreneur, and passionate advocate for climate change action. With over a decade of experience in training and education, entrepreneurship, and community development, Maxwell has established himself as a dedicated youth worker and leader.

As a skilled youth leader in the non-profit organization management sector, Maxwell has successfully demonstrated expertise in event management, start-ups, marketing strategy, information architecture, change and energy, education, and entrepreneurship.

His strong focus on STEM, open education, technology, computational thinking, and higher education pedagogy has driven his professional development and impact.

Maxwell holds a Master of Education degree and is currently pursuing an MSc in Renewable Energy Development at Heriot-Watt University, where he is a Denis Goldberg Scholar. In recognition of his commitment to civic engagement, he has been certified as an African Civic Engagement Leader by the University of Georgia and the US Department of State.

Furthermore, Maxwell serves as a valued member of various esteemed organizations.

He actively contributes to the steering committee for Climate Change and Energy at Ghana Youth Voice, World Bank Youth to Youth Community. Additionally, he plays a crucial role as a member of the Capacity Building Steering Committee for the SDG 7 Youth Constituency. Maxwell is also recognized as the Chairperson for Global Peace Africa and the Chairperson for Climate and Emerging Technology with the Internet Society Ghana Chapter.

He serves as researcher at Center for Security Policy and Reseach, a think tank and moreover, he is a dedicated Climate Reality Leader and a valued member of the Climate Working Group of the Pan African Youth Union.

In his capacity as a project lead, Maxwell spearheads the Young Green Entrepreneurs initiative of SYND and the Pan African Green Leaders Academy.

He is also the co-founder of the Ghanaian Pidgin Wikimedia Community, the founder of the Kumasi Wiki Hub, and a co-founder of Eco Warriors Movement, the Wiki Green Initiative, which organizes the Wiki Green Conferences.

Maxwell is the lead for Open Knowledge Ghana. Recognized for his expertise, Maxwell serves as the Technical Climate Advisor to the Secretary General of the Pan African Youth Union, offering valuable insights and guidance.

He also serves as a Regional Expert (Africa, Ghana) for We Are Together Prize International and was awarded outstanding volunteer for Internet Society Ghana Chapter 2022.