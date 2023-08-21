Ghanaian television and radio presenter, Paa Kwesi Asare has won the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Paa Kwesi is currently a TV and radio presenter with Ghanaian television station, TV3, where he has worked since 2016.

Previous winners include Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (Zambia), Victoria Rubadiri (Kenya), Solomon Serwanjja (Uganda), Waihiga Mwaura (Kenya), Amina Yuguda (Nigeria), Didi Akinyelure (Nigeria) and Nancy Kacungira (Uganda).

Paa Kwesi will spend three months working with BBC News teams in London across television, radio, and online as part of the award. He will be given the opportunity to further develop his journalism skills through training, workshops, and mentoring with leading BBC journalists.

The award was created in 2015 to honour the memory of Komla Dumor, a BBC World News presenter known for his commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively and authentically.

Paa Kwasi Asare says: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won the Komla Dumor Award. This is arguably the most prestigious award for any African journalist, and I am honoured to be in the company of such incredible previous winners. Komla Dumor was a true pioneer in African journalism, and it’s a great privilege to follow in his footsteps. This award gives me the motivation to continue striving for excellence in my career, and I am excited to use this platform to amplify African voices and tell the stories that matter to our continent.”

The judges were impressed by the quality of Paa Kwesi’s journalism, his ability to grasp complex topics and explain them clearly, and his commitment to telling stories that matter.

Liliane Landor, Senior Controller of BBC News International Services and Director of the BBC World Service says: “We are delighted to welcome Paa Kwesi Asare to BBC News. Paa Kwesi is a rising star in African journalism. A passionate advocate for African stories, we are excited to have him join the BBC to continue Komla Dumor’s legacy of telling the stories that matter to Africa.”