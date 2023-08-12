About 37 communities in the Gushegu constituency have been connected to the national grid.

The exercise was carried out by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhassan Tampuli.

At the commissioning ceremony, the MP said that his record in terms of development since coming to office is unmatched.

He said that before he came into office, the total number of communities connected to the national grid was 32, but within two years, he has connected 37 communities.

“We met 32 communities with electricity, and currently, we have done 37 communities in just two and a half years. Clearly, we have beaten what we came to meet, which has been done for almost 27 years. We are not resting on our laurels; we keep disrupting the equilibrium. We set the standards, and we break the standards. By the end of this year, we will have completed a few other communities, bringing the total number to 40, which is unprecedented.”

Mr. Tampuli said that electricity is not the only development that the constituents need, and that plans to develop other areas, such as good water and roads, are underway.

“The constituents also need other developments, such as good water and roads, and we are on it. Some bridges were cut off and have been fixed. At one point, it was very difficult to get to Gushegu.”

“We have sunk about 70 to 80 boreholes in the constituency. We have also built a number of dams, which help the communities during the dry season.”

On the need for peace, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Gushegu, Dawuni Robert Raja, urged the constituents to live peacefully, as this will bring development.

“For us to see the kind of development we want, I want to urge us all to embrace peace. Without peace, we cannot get the kind of development we want.”

The MP admonished the community members to take advantage of the electricity to improve their economic activities.

“I want to urge you people, especially the women, to take advantage of the electricity. Especially those of you with fridges can begin selling things, and kiosks can be opened.”