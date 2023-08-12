The national youth organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has praised the government’s efforts to recover the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mustapha said that despite the current turmoil in the global economy, Ghana has made one of the fastest economic recoveries.

“The current world economy is in turmoil and once we are an intricate part of the world system, we have made one of the fastest recoveries among the committee of nations. Though we are still not totally out of the woods, the signs are showing that we are gradually coming out of it.”

“We have never seen where petrol prices skyrocketed and begin to fall again rapidly, and we are still working our way out of it… If you follow trends, you will realise that even the first world economies are struggling and the way our economy is built and responds to some of the economic shocks is different for the first three years, we were part of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it has nothing to do with the management of the economy, it is the Economic Management Team that does that.”

Mustapha also said that the government is working to formalize the Ghanaian economy in order to reap the benefits.

“No economy in this world is homogenous, and we promised to move away from the Guggisberg economy which we are doing. Look at the level of digitalization; paperless ports, trying to create the enabling systems that we become a new economy will not come in a day, and we have to formalise the economy and that is what we are doing.”