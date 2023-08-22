After 30 years of outstanding service, the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Surveyor James Ebo Dadson, has officially stepped down and gracefully handed over the baton to Mr. Benjamin Arthur as the new Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission.

At a brief handover ceremony held at the Commission on Monday, August 21, 2023, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Forestry, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, on behalf of the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, commended the great strides achieved by the outgoing Executive Secretary.

Mr. Owusu-Bio eulogized Surveyor Dadson’s efforts in advancing land administration in the country, while disclosing that Mr. Dadson will continue his work as a consultant at the Ministry to help in the transformation of the land system in the country.

He urged staff of the Commission to offer their unwavering support to the new Executive Secretary and work harmoniously to make his work a success.

Surveyor James Dadson, on his part, expressed his appreciation to the Lands Minister and the Commission for the opportunity given him to serve the nation.

He indicated that, despite the different sections under the Commission, teamwork and hard work were the key reasons for his accomplishments.

The outgoing Executive Secretary hoped that the strong ties built among officers would continue even in his absence to improve work output and further boost the public’s confidence in them.

On his part, the new Ag. Executive Secretary, Mr. Ben Arthur, accepted the baton and conveyed his utmost appreciation, while assuring the gathering of his readiness to achieve greater heights.

The Chairman of the Lands Commission Board, Directors, and other members of staff took turns to wish both the outgoing and incoming Executive Secretaries well in their endeavours. Others also shared fond memories they had with Mr. James Dadson as he exits.