The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed the eligibility of the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to vote in the party’s special delegates congress on August 26.

Alan Kyerematen’s campaign raised concerns about the chief of staff’s qualification under the category of National Executive Committee in the delegates list.

However, at a press briefing, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, said the Chief of Staff qualified to vote, citing her role as patron of the party’s National Executive Committee.

“Our concerted efforts have been dedicated to addressing various queries that arose during the process. Particular emphasis was placed on resolving issues related to the voters register. To uphold the highest standards of transparency, we distributed the provisional voters register to aspirants and encouraged them to conduct a comprehensive review, identify, and report any discrepancies. Subsequently, we received valuable feedback from the aspirants regarding instances of omission, duplication, and related concerns.”

“We are pleased to confirm that all such concerns have been diligently rectified. An issue was raised about the status of Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare. According to the party’s records, she is a member of the National Executive Committee and, by virtue of her being the representative of the patrons at the NEC, this gives her the right to vote,” he stated.