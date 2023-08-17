The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has commenced a nationwide training for all the 85 inaugurated District Mining Committees (DMCs) and selected small-scale miners.

Speaking at the opening of the training of trainers workshop in Tarkwa, Western Region, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, said the training, which is in accordance with Section 92 of the Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), marks a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts towards localizing and formalizing Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector.

“The training aligns with the President’s goal of decentralizing efforts to address the gamut of issues in the mining sector. Given that the DMCs are chaired by the MMDCEs and with traditional leaders and Assembly Members fully represented on the committees, we can see the government’s unwavering commitment to putting mining operations in the hands of local people. I can say without fear of equivocation that this step of placing the regulation of mining operations in the hands of the local stakeholders will soon become another learning reference for other countries,” he said.

The Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister noted that the training is meant to pave the way for the full formalization of the ASM sector with all stakeholders adequately prepared for it.

“By the time this training is done, no DMC member or small-scale miner can claim insufficient knowledge of responsible and sustainable mining. So, when the government, through the Minerals Commission, deepens the efforts of cracking the whip, no small-scale miner or DMC member can claim ignorance of what is right or wrong. This training, which is part of the ASM formalization process, is crucial for the sustainable development of the mining sector. It aims to ensure that small-scale miners operate within legal frameworks, adhere to environmental standards, promote health and safety, and contribute positively to the socio-economic development of our communities. By formalizing the sector, we can mitigate the negative impacts of illegal mining activities and create a more sustainable and inclusive industry,” he cautioned.

While thanking the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project, as well as the University of Mines and Technology, UMaT, for developing the training manual and materials for the training workshop, George Mireku Duker gave a special commendation to the World Bank Group for the financial and technical support that has made it possible for the government to provide this capacity-building training expected to not only build local capacity but also a sustainable artisanal small-scale sector.

“Through building the capacity of the DMCs and the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, the government aims to ensure that sustainable and best mining practices are upheld. I am well-informed that the ongoing training, which will continue to the community and mine sites levels throughout the country, will cover topics such as mining policies and legal framework, geological explorations and mineralogical characterization of ores, mining methods and operations, mineral processing methods, environment, social, health, and safety in ASM, ASM business management and administration, and most importantly, gender mainstreaming and child labor in ASM,” he added.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, also speaking at the training workshop, expressed happiness about the training since mining is Ghana, and Ghana is mining, especially in the Western Region.

“It is important that we stop demonizing mining in the country. I’m happy the training is beginning here. The Western Region, which contributes 60% of gold production in this country, naturally needs this kind of training so that we can get mining done right and very sustainably. I hope all of you that have come here to be trained would acquire the best knowledge to train others,” he said.

Stephen Baidoo, a beneficiary of the training workshop, said the training has been an eye-opener which will enable him to also train others to make the ASM take a new path in Ghana.