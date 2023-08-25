The Minority in Parliament has rejected calls by the police to accept alternative routes for its planned protest against the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The Minority had planned to end the protest at the Bank of Ghana and hand over a petition to the Governor, but the police wanted them to truncate the march at Independence Square instead.

Police in a statement explained that the routes selected by the minority may endanger public safety adding that the Bank of Ghana office is a security zone, but the Minority MPs remain adamant.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga insists they will follow the earlier communicated route for the march because it is their democratic right and admonished the police to also ensure the protection and safety of protestors on the day of the march.

“We can march there [Bank of Ghana] because we have the democratic right to march there and the Ghana Police Service is paid a salary for a day like this when we have to march through Makola to Central Bank and then present a petition. The police must use their skills, professionalism and all the tools that we have empowered them with.”

“We are going to the Central Bank to hold the governor accountable, they too should be held accountable in terms of the standard of responsibility of a police service which is to make sure that when citizens have to exercise their democratic rights, they are there to police them to exercise that democratic rights and not to adopt the lazy approach of saying that the building is a security installation, so we cannot go there.”