The Minority in Parliament has rejected calls by the police to accept alternative routes for its planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The Minority had planned to end its protest at the Bank of Ghana and hand over a petition to the Governor on September 5, but the police wanted them to truncate the march at Independence Square instead.

Police in a statement explained that the routes selected by the Minority may endanger public safety adding that the Bank of Ghana office is a security zone, but the Minority MPs remain adamant.

The Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson in a letter addressed to the Greater Accra Police Command rejected the proposal of an alternative route saying it is an attempt to deter the Caucus from exercising its constitutional right

“Your attempt to deny us an opportunity to terminate our #OccupyBoG protest at the Headquarters of the Bank of Ghana on the pretext that it is a “security zone” is untenable, troubling and unwholesome for the Ghana Police Service’s motto of Service with Integrity.”

“How is the Bank of Ghana Headquarters designated by the Police as a security zone and the Cedi House, another Bank of Ghana edifice that the Police proposed that we march through not a security zone? I do not want to believe that you are citing or hiding behind “security zone” to thwart our planned protest and for the Police to shirk its constitutional duty of providing security for persons who desire to publicly manifest their revulsion and abhorrence at the central bank’s reckless management.”

Click here to read the Minority’s letter to the police.