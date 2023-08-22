The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCo) says it is partnering with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to construct more warehouses across the country.

The National Food Buffer Stock Company says the move is aimed at storing more grains to avert a shortage of food, especially in senior high schools.

Addressing journalists in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, said more warehouses need to be constructed in anticipation of a bumper grain harvest under the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

“We have not just warehouses, but silos for long-term storage. There is currently an ongoing visit to all the abandoned silos, because, with the Food and Jobs (PFJ) phase two, we are going to have a lot of grains to store for Ghana.”

NAFCO and the National Food Suppliers Association have been at odds for over two months over GH¢200 million arrears owed its members for food supplied to various senior high schools across the country. Of this amount, nearly 85% has been cleared, with 15% still outstanding.

Members of the association commenced picketing at NAFCO’s premises where two of them were taken ill in July before the monies were paid to them.

In a recent interview with the spokesperson for the aggrieved members, Kwaku Amedume disclosed that the government still owed members over GH¢300 million for food supplied for 2023.