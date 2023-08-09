To enhance the delivery of passports, the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor has presented modern IT equipment worth US$1.3 million to the passport office in Accra.

The office noted that the move forms part of ongoing project implementation under the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor and the Public Sector Reform Secretariat in collaboration with the World Bank.

The project covers thirteen (13) selected thirteen (13) public sector institutions, including the Passport Office as one of the service delivery agencies.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo noted that the intervention will enhance efficiency in the issuance of passports.

“It is worthy to note that since the implementation of the project, the Passport Office has benefitted immensely from the funding of activities including an independent review of its administrative structures, procedures, and policies”, he said.

He urged the office to maintain the equipment to enable greater delivery of its services. For his part, the Director of Passports, Mohammed Habib Idris expressed appreciation to Mr. Osafo Maafo for the gesture and added that the equipment has come at an opportune time.

“This will go a long way to improve service delivery to the ordinary Ghanaian”, he added. Some items presented by the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor procured under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) include; 50 Dell Optiplex 7400 all-in-one desktop computers, 10 Dell EMC Power Edge R940 Server, 10 APC Smart-UPS SRT 5000VA Uninterruptible power supply and 60 canon EOS 4000D Digital cameras”.