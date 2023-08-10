The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has denied disclosing any information or details about the bank accounts of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In a public notice, the OSP said it has not released any information about the bank accounts, which have been frozen by the Special Prosecutor.

“The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP,” the OSP said in a notice posted on its social media handles on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The OSP’s denial comes after several media reports claimed that the office had revealed that Dapaah had $5 million and GHȼ48 million in her accounts with two banks in Ghana.

The OSP is investigating Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

Court to decide fate of Cecilia Dapaah’s 7 frozen bank accounts on August 17

Meanwhile, the Financial Division of the High Court, Accra, is set to hear an application filed by the Special Prosecutor for confirmation of its decision to freeze some seven bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah containing local and foreign currencies.

Court documents filed by the OSP on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and sighted by Citi News have in them, a letter the office wrote to two banks (names withheld), to “with immediate effect direct the freezing of the bank accounts and investments of Cecilia Abena Dapaah with your bank pending investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of your customer. This order takes immediate effect and shall apply to any account and financial assets held by the within-named persons with any branch of your bank…”

“Until this order is revoked or lapses, your bank shall not allow any transaction on the accounts and investments without the written authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor…”

The OSP per the documents took the action in accordance with section 38 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

Cecilia Dapaah per the OSP document has seven accounts (three and four respectively) with two separate banks.