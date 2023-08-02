The Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu Wunbenkpang, has been acquitted on all counts in the criminal case against him at the Tamale High Court.

He was alleged to have possessed firearms a day after the 2020 presidential elections.

He was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and has been in court since.

One person (a young girl) died following a shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress’ office in Savelugu in the Northern Region.

On December 9, 2020, police in the Northern Region raided the Savelugu NDC party office in response to gunshots that killed one person in the constituency.

During the search, police discovered an AK-47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in the party’s office, which are suspected of being used to commit a crime. The MP was arrested and has since been standing trial.

It will be recalled that in March 2023, the Tamale High Court issued a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear before the court since 2020.

At the High Court in Tamale on July 31, 2023, the MP was acquitted on all charges against him.