The Managing Director (MD) of the State Housing Company Limited (SHC), Kwabena Ampofo Appiah has justified the government’s new affordable housing project, indicating that it comes at no cost to the government.

He indicated that the government’s role in the project was to provide the land, horizontal construction like roads and then see to the provision of water and electricity.

“SHC role is to be a developer for the project. We are just coming in to build and sell to the public… What the government is doing is providing us with horizontal infrastructure for the site and the land at no cost. So by doing that then we are able to reduce our cost of construction significantly thereby translating into lower prices for the public,” he added.

Mr Appiah told Umaru Sanda Amadu in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday that the new affordable housing project that is expected to be completed within 14 to 18 months would see to the construction of about 8,000 housing units.

He indicated that all seven entities including the SHC and six other private entities seeing to the building and selling of these 8,000 housing units would sell them at the same price.

“After completion, it will be about 8000. It is all apartment blocks, and we are doing studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments,” he added.

Mr Appiah said that the one-bedroom studio would cost GH¢160,000; two bedrooms- GH¢250,000 and the three bedrooms would cost GHC¢350,000 each.

Answering to how people could reach out if they wanted some, the SHC MD said that “We already have people. A lot of the unions have already signed up to it… The caveat is that there are terms and conditions attached to it like you can’t buy more than one, and we are very strict on it.”

He also indicated that other people could also reach out for agreements to be reached and processes to begin on owning any of the apartments.