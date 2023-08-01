Students of the Accra College of Education are worried they might not complete their syllabus if their lectures do not return to the classrooms.

This comes after the Colleges of Education Teacher’s Association of Ghana (CETAG) embarked on a strike today, August 1, over the government’s failure to implement the conditions of services agreed on by the National Labour Commission.

Speaking to Citi News, the Student Representative Council President of the Accra College of Education, Richmond Adjei, pleaded with the government to settle the lecturers to avert the negative impact of the strike.

“We heard the news yesterday, July 31, that they will begin to strike today. I saw a communiqué of their letter on one of the social media platforms. I couldn’t reach out to them because I had a lot of activities going on. I closed from lectures around 8:pm. The strike is actually disturbing, since we don’t have lectures on campus, we are not able to go to lectures. Some students are in the classrooms, others are also in the hostels trying to put themselves together, and some of them are preparing for the exams. Few lecturers are around, but they are not teaching”.

He encouraged the students to embark on personal studies as they await the lecturers to call off their strike.

“I will encourage the students to embark on personal studies for now as we prepare for exams. And we will wait for the lecturers to return to the classrooms. I pray the government listens to them, and they will come back in no time. I want to plead with the government to pay attention to their concerns, due to academic activities, they should do us a favour by returning to the classroom by helping us to complete the syllabus,” he pleaded.