Introduction

The microfinance and microcredit industry, once hailed as a solution to financial inclusion, is facing a growing wave of criticism due to its methods of debt recovery. These institutions have come under intense scrutiny for employing dubious and often illegal tactics to collect debts, tarnishing their reputation in the process.

A critical flaw in the industry lies in the absence of up-to-date credit bureau data, which prevents accurate credit referencing and provides fertile ground for unscrupulous individuals to exploit the system for their gain.

The repercussions of these practices are staggering, leading to what can only be described as loan profiteering.

Predatory Borrowing and Its Impact

In the shadowy corners of the microfinance sector, a concerning trend has emerged – borrowers engaging in what can be likened to a Ponzi scheme of loans. This maneuver involves taking out loans from one institution to settle debts with another, creating a tangled web of borrowed funds.

The outcome of this complex maneuvering is a high cost of borrowing that is plaguing the nation’s economy. Despite the turmoil and cleanup efforts witnessed in the microfinance sector in recent years, many institutions continue to operate without licenses, casting doubt on the efficacy of these measures.

The Digital Revolution and Unregulated Expansion

The digitalization of the economy has ushered in a new wave of credit operators who conduct their businesses online, often sidestepping institutional regulations. This technological advancement has allowed these players to flourish unchecked, bypassing legal procedures and further complicating an already jammed situation. As a consequence, the industry finds itself struggling with the influx of unregulated credit operators, contributing to the chaotic landscape.

The High Cost of Borrowing

A distressing aspect of the microfinance sector is the exorbitant interest rates imposed on borrowers. Rates ranging from 8% to 15% flat rate monthly have become the norm. This begs the question: How can borrowers be expected to thrive when saddled with such steep terms and short repayment periods? This cycle of perpetual borrowing only serves to stifle businesses, as the cost of borrowing consistently outweighs the returns on investment.

Moreover, the fees, cash collateral demands, and compulsory savings imposed by these institutions further erode any gains that borrowers might have anticipated. This leads to clients bleeding financially, their profits siphoned off by interest rates that often soar between 60% and 100% annually.

The Brutal Face of Debt Recovery

A fundamental flaw in the microfinance industry is the absence of comprehensive loan assessments, a deficiency that often seals borrowers’ fates from the outset. For the managers of these institutions, high interest rates have seemingly become the remedy for all ills. Debt recovery efforts are characterized by aggressive tactics, reminiscent of militant campaigns designed to instill fear in borrowers.

These methods, although alarming, have proven effective in coercing clients into making repayments. Some institutions resort to illegal means, resorting to property seizure without proper court orders, and even resorting to tactics that strip clients of their dignity. This blatant disregard for legality and show of force is aimed at forcing borrowers to repay or adhere to loan schedules.

Conclusion

The microfinance and microcredit industry, designed to uplift vulnerable segments of society, finds itself caught in a quagmire of exploitation, unregulated practices, and egregious interest rates. The absence of proper credit referencing, combined with predatory borrowing and ruthless debt recovery strategies, has culminated in an environment where both borrowers and institutions suffer.

The time has come for stringent regulations that curtail unscrupulous operators, promote transparency, and prioritize the welfare of borrowers. Without such reforms, the industry’s potential to drive positive change may continue to be overshadowed by its darker aspects.

Written by :

Benjamin Nii Mensah Yemoh

Chartered Accountant / Micro Finance Specialist

Benjaminyemoh@yahoo.com