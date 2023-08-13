Twelve New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants have successfully filed their nominations to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies in the Western North Region.

The party has six orphan constituencies in the Western North Region, with three sitting members of parliament: Bibiani-Anwhiaso Bekwai, Wiawso, and Akontombra constituencies.

Three aspirants, Mr. Samuel Opoku Nyame, Mr. Francis Atta Owusu, and Mr. Nicholas Andoh, filed to contest in the Bodi constituency.

Mr. Alex Ampaabeng and Mrs. Martha Kwayie Manu, Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, filed in the Juaboso constituency. Mr. Bernard Gyebi Blay, District Chief Executive of Bia West, and Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, constituency chairman of Bia West, also filed in the Bia West constituency.

Mr. Nicholas Kupog Yayin, District Chief Executive, and Mr. Evans Amoah filed to contest in the Bia East constituency.

Mr. Abanga Yakubu Fusani and Mr. Isaac Brew, Aowin constituency secretary, filed to contest in the Aowin constituency.

Mr. Frederick Addy, the 2020 parliamentary candidate for Suaman, was the only person to have filed by the close of nominations on August 10 for the Suaman constituency.

Mr. Solomon Kelly Parku, who had picked forms to contest in the Juaboso constituency, earlier announced his withdrawal from the contest in a press statement, citing a deep-rooted commitment to political loyalty, a principle he intends to uphold unwaveringly.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Felix Foster Ackah, Regional Secretary, said the party would wait for the aspirants to go through vetting and asked them to conduct themselves well in order to ensure unity after the parliamentary primaries.