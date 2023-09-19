Forty (40) Chief Inspectors in the Ghana Police Service have sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, over what they describe as the unjustifiable refusal of the service to promote them.

In a writ filed at the Kumasi High Court, the Police Officers claim they have been excluded from a series of promotions prompted by the Service to grant special amnesty to police officers who had obtained degrees before 2020 after they were enrolled into the service.

The Officers say despite serving between 25 to 30 years, the Police administration has promoted their junior colleagues under the same amnesty but refused to grant them entry to the Police Academy to facilitate their promotions to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The 40 plaintiffs are therefore praying the court to order the IGP to grant them direct access to the Police Academy and further restore their loss of income following the failure to promote them.

The IGP and some three senior police officers are before a parliamentary committee probing a leaked tape on which the police officers are heard plotting his removal.

Both the IGP and his accusers have already appeared before the committee.

The committee which is on a break is set to resume sitting on October 2 2023.