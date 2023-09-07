The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Ada has confirmed that seven fishermen are missing after two fishing boats capsized in the estuary while trying to enter the Volta River on Thursday, September 14.

NADMO says 12 of the fishermen have been rescued, while a search team is still combing the area for the missing seven.

According to Ebenezer Dan-Doe, Public Relations Officer of the Ada East NADMO, the two boats, Shalorm and Barcelona, were carrying a total of 19 fishermen when they capsized.

“These two fishing boats went fishing and they were coming back when they met a tidal wave and the two boats capsized,” Dan-Doe said. “The name of the first boat is Shalorm and we got to know that there were eleven people on board. We have seen ten and one is missing. We have also seen the boat, which is damaged.”

“With the issue of the second boat, we got to know that eight were on board. Two have been found and six are missing. NADMO, the Navy, and the community search team are still searching for the missing fishermen.”