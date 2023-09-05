Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the flagbearer hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has withdrawn from the race.

He made the announcement in a statement dated September 5, 2023.

“In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he added.

Mr. Kyerematen who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the race following the intimidation of agents.

He also said the race seems to be deliberately skewed to favour one of the candidates.

“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly, unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party.”

“In addition, the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable. I am committed to, and value the safety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest.”

He therefore wished the remaining aspirants well in their quest to lead the party for the 2024 polls.

“I wish all the other Aspirants well as they continue on their journey. I also wish to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude once again to my family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and all my teeming supporters in Ghana and from around the world, who have supported me in diverse ways over the years. Please be assured that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed”.

This implies that four persons are left in the race, which is set for November 4.

They include: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The balloting is expected to take place on September 6.

Boakye Agyarko on August 31, refrained from the run-off election being organised to break the tie between himself and another flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh which was scheduled on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The National Council during its meeting agreed that members of the Council should vote in the party’s September 2 run-off between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

But Mr. Agyarko disagreed with the new process and insisted that it breached the party’s constitution.

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he said in a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, dated August 31, 2023″.