The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has directed all regional chairpersons in the 47 constituencies to promptly remove all posters, banners, and other campaign materials associated with the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, from their party offices.

This decision comes in the wake of Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023.

In a memorandum dated September 25, 2023, and signed by Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, addressed to all constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region, the party emphasized that Mr. Kyerematen’s promotional materials no longer hold relevance within the party offices due to his resignation.

“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect. Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices” the memo signed by Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako read.

Kyerematen’s departure from the New Patriotic Party occurred merely a month after he withdrew from the party’s flagbearer race.

Subsequently, he has announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

During a media engagement on Monday, Kyerematen explained that his decision aims to offer the NPP an opportunity to participate in a government of national unity while reassuring the party’s members of his continued commitment to the founding principles of the party.