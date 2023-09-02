The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, says Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has the competitive advantage that can enable the New Patriotic Party (NPP) break the eight in the 2024 polls.

Speaking in an interview on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, he indicated that “Bawumia is somebody who is very competent, someone who has gone through the country, who understands every problem in the country, understands the constituents, understands wherever we are coming from. And he is somebody who has that competitive advantage to rally all of us to lead us break the eight. And that is how come I have chosen Dr Bawumia.”

“I am not looking at his religion or where he comes from. It also matters because it wipes off that perception that former President John Mahama keeps saying that Northerners are people that have been sidelined,” he stated.

First Deputy Speaker predicts Bawumia will win NPP primaries with over 68%

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has predicted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the November 4 presidential primaries of the NPP with over 68% of the votes in the Super Delegates’ Conference.

The Vice President, who is vying to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections, garnered an overwhelming 68.15% of the vote in a Special Delegates’ Conference held on August 26.

Close contenders such as Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen obtained 14.30% and 10.29% of the vote, respectively, to place second and third.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the launch of Professor Kwesi Yankah’s book titled, “The Pen At Risk, Spilling My Little Beans”, the Bekwai MP stressed the Vice President’s imminent victory.

He added that Dr Bawumia is the most popular candidate that Ghanaians yearn for to lead the country.